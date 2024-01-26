Gulfport’s Stormrunners Tavern Expects to Open in Spring

Gulfport’s Caddy’s location closed in July 2023; now, a new business is in the works. Stormrunners Tavern aims to open by spring of this year, offering a fun vibe to Gulfport.

Managing Partner Dave Burton described the restaurant as a “chill, relaxed vibe.” Burton also said Stormrunners has three different seating areas all offering tavern-esque food along with seafood options.

Stormrunners Tavern

Called The Crow’s Nest at Stormrunners, the rooftop bar will focus on the view of Boca Ciega Bay. Burton said this upstairs bar will have “a lounging, hanging out kind of a vibe.” Next, the existing Tiki bar to the side of the building will transform into a dog-friendly bar area called “BARk Gulfport.” Lastly, Burton said they are completely remodeling the downstairs inside portion.

“We’ve got a lot of ideas and we’re just kind of working on fine-tuning them,” Burton said. “So we’re not really ready to release any food or cocktail menus just yet, but it’s definitely being worked on.”

New Murals

Currently, the only visible renovations are the murals around the building. Muralist Alex Clawson painted a scene of a large ship in stormy waters on the back wall.

“I just knew he has done good work and his team has been known to do good work, and I wanted to use someone that has a strong local presence,” Burton said about Clawson. “When I shared with him the vision, he just got it. He understood what we were doing and he has been great to work with so far.”

Clawson and his team painted multi-colored faces of various dog breeds along the building’s east side. The painted dogs continue inside the Tiki bar as well.

Burton hinted to The Gabber Newspaper that more murals from Clawson are on the way.

“The cool part of what makes Gulfport awesome is their support of local artists and local businesses,” Burton said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to use local vendors as much as we possibly can.”

Get ready for Stormrunners Tavern because according to Burton, “we’re coming ashore in ’24.”

Stormrunners Tavern, 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport.

