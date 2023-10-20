Gulfport’s Studio 49 Introduces Boutique at 49th

On Oct. 19, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber held an official ribbon cutting for the Boutique at 49th.

Studio 49 recently introduced the section of the beauty salon. Boutique at 49th has a variety of curated items such as clothing, hats, jewelry, makeup, purses, and sunglasses. They sell “must-have items that harmonize perfectly with your refreshed look” the company’s website says.

Boutique at 49th

Studio 49 owner Jennifer Gallo-Lee told The Gabber Newspaper the ribbon cutting had “a wonderful turn out.”

Gallo-Lee said her boutique partner Sue Lockett is the one behind the boutique’s product selection and decor.

“Sue loves decorating and meeting new customers to assist in the boutique,” according to the salon’s website.

After exploring the store as a reporter, I bought a new ring to add to my collection. The boutique had plenty of earrings, bracelets, and rings for a reasonable price.

Studio 49, 2309 49th St. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-800-6655, studio49ingulfport.godaddysites.com

