Gulfport’s Studio 49 Introduces Boutique at 49th

the front entrance of Boutique at 49th, a room of clothes and accessories.
Studio 49’s newest addition of Boutique at 49th offers clothes and accessories for a reasonable price.
On Oct. 19, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber held an official ribbon cutting for the Boutique at 49th.

Studio 49 recently introduced the section of the beauty salon. Boutique at 49th has a variety of curated items such as clothing, hats, jewelry, makeup, purses, and sunglasses. They sell “must-have items that harmonize perfectly with your refreshed look” the company’s website says.

a shop with racks of clothes, accessories hanging up, and a table of candles in the middle.
The boutique extends into another room in the back of the beauty salon.
Boutique at 49th

Studio 49 owner Jennifer Gallo-Lee told The Gabber Newspaper the ribbon cutting had “a wonderful turn out.”

Gallo-Lee said her boutique partner Sue Lockett is the one behind the boutique’s product selection and decor.

“Sue loves decorating and meeting new customers to assist in the boutique,” according to the salon’s website.

a selection of silver and gold rings on black holders.
Here’s a small selection of rings Boutique at 49th has on display.
After exploring the store as a reporter, I bought a new ring to add to my collection. The boutique had plenty of earrings, bracelets, and rings for a reasonable price.

Studio 49, 2309 49th St. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-800-6655, studio49ingulfport.godaddysites.com

