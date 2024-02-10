Gulfport’s Summer Recreation for Kids

Summer vacation is a time for children to rest, have fun, and maybe learn a thing or two. It’s also a time when parents must pay extra attention to what their kids do during the day. Gulfport’s Recreation Department offers the Children’s Summer Recreation Program. At the Feb. 6 Gulfport City Council meeting, council approved Resolution 2024-06, setting up the fee structure for summer camp. In 2024, Pinellas County School students have a 10-week summer vacation, meaning the City will provide a 10-week summer program for Gulfport residents, and some non-residents. The program runs June 3 through Aug. 9.

Fees

Parents of campers can choose a two-week session, a five-week session, or the full 10 weeks. For residents, each session costs $400 per camper, with an additional $340 for another child. While the program ends at 5:30 p.m, parents can pay an extra $45 to have extended supervision until 6 p.m. The non-resident rate is $500 per child, with an additional supervision fee of $56.

For the full 10-week session, residents pay $700, with an extra $595 for each additional child, and $80 for extended supervision. The non-resident rate is $875 per camper, with $100 for extra supervision. This reflects a 12% discount when choosing the full session instead of the half sessions.

A third, weekly option is available at $100 for residents and $125 for non-residents. All of the fees are due at registration, except for the full session, where 50% is due at registration, and 50% is due by June 21.

A 25% discount is available to Gulfport residents in need of assistance. To be eligible for this discount, the recreation division requires a letter from the child’s current school verifying they are eating a free or reduced cost lunch, or a letter verifying assistance from financial aid.

Swim Lessons

From June 5-15, the recreation program offers swimming lessons, with a cap of 15 children in the class. For residents and non residents, the fee is $25.

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.