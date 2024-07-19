Gulfport’s SunFlower School Updates Council on Future Plans

For 75 years, the Gulfport Presbyterian Church served as the home of the SunFlower School. This private K-5 school provides kids with a unique hands on education. While the church closed in 2022, the school continues under the supervision of Nicole Riveros and Bevin O’Brien.

The SunFlower School

In June 2023, the school bought the entire parcel of land for $1.3 million, according to an article from The Gabber Newspaper. This includes the current SunFlower School building, and the former Creative Play Preschool. Creative Play Preschool plans to build a new location in Pinellas Park.

SunFlower school looks to, “preserve and protect childhood while providing a relationship and strength-based, child-centered, inclusive, hands-on education as we form a community of learners,” according to their mission statement. Their unique approach to education promotes individual learning beyond just academics. Instead of grades, the school promotes communication with students and their parents. They look at academy, social, and emotional progress.

SunFlower School updates are not all that happened at the July 16 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read about what we overheard, health insurances, and the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center.

This unique approach starts with curriculum. According to their website, “in addition to the basic academic skills that we teach, we stress problem-solving and practical life skills. We also teach cooking, sewing, and gardening. Several times a year the older kids learn financial skills by running a Marketplace, where old toys and books are resold. Part of the profits are donated to a charity.”

Students get the chance to learn about arts, theater, and foreign languages from a young age.

“Our Spanish classes are taught by a native Spanish speaker who emphasizes conversation and self expression,” the school’s website reads.

With the Gulfport Presbyterian Church closed, the SunFlower School has big plans.

At the July 16 Gulfport City Council meeting, the council discussed two agenda items focused on allowing this to happen. This includes changing the way the lots were divided, and a conditional use permit allowing the school to continue to operate as intended.

Read about Gulfport’s SunFlower School updates in 2023.

City Approves of SunFlower School Updates

When the school bought the property at 2624 54th St. S., it came in one parcel including Lot 81, 83,85, and 87 in the Veteran City neighborhood of Gulfport. At the July 16 meeting, the City discussed Ordinance 2024-06, splitting this parcel into two. This allows the school to reconfigure and provide more to students.

In order to accomplish its goals, the school applied for multiple variances. This includes issues with setback encroachment, parking, and the shape of the lot. According to Cornell Law School, “setback means the areas, measured from the property line to any structure, within which building is prohibited … In other words, it is the distance a building must be from the street as required by zoning laws.”

The Church built the buildings prior to the current zoning laws going into effect. The rear of one of the buildings is 8.5 feet from the street, while the law states it must be 25 feet from the street. The front of another building is 12 feet from the street and the rear is 19.8 feet from the street.

The school also applied for variances allowing a total of eight parking spaces. five for classroom space, two for office space, and one for the project room for Florida Arts Academy. Finally, the property line on the northern side of the parcel isn’t a right angle to the street, meaning the City needs to approve the creation of a “flag lot.”

The council approved the ordinance unanimously on first reading, though Mayor Sam Henderson and Council member April Thanos (Ward I) were not present.

Conditional Use Permit

Originally, the schools served as an accessory to the church. The conditional use permit for the property allowed for the church, so the property owners need a new permit. At the July 16 City Council meeting, the City unanimously approved Resolution 2024-36.

This permit includes the three school buildings on the property. It won’t change anything about the current construction or operation of the buildings. The ordinance and resolution allow them to continue with their plans.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.