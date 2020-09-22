Gulfport’s Teen Night Helps Kids Relax

There’s only one rule at Teen Night: Be nice to each other.

Teens from middle school to 17 years meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Michael Yakes Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S. from 6 to 9 p.m. to destress in a stressful time.

Whether they attend in-class instruction or virtual school, it’s a tough time for kids. Teen Night’s intent is to help relieve the stress of the “new normal” for both parents and children.

Teen Night activities range from dance lessons to full court basketball games, indoor kickball, video games and just about anything else a teen could want.

“It’s a fun place to come hang out and get your mind off of school,” said Teen Night Counselor Angelica Castro. “A lot of these kids end up being lifelong friends.”

The cost to join the Teen Night Program is $3 for residents; $25 non-residents. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to CDC guidelines.

Registration is still open for all interested. For Teen Night Community Service Project and Teen Night registration form contact, John Lapham Recreation Coordinator at jlapham@mygulfport.us.

