Gulfport’s Third Annual Pride Fest

People dressed in their best Pride and rainbow fits covered Beach Boulevard in Gulfport. On June 3, the city celebrated its third annual Gulfport Pride festival.

From 10 a.m.-8 p.m., this Pride event had activities for everyone. The LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Public Library featured art from the ArtOUT exhibit. Neptune Grill hosted a drag bunch with drag queen Brianna Summers. The Gulfport Gecko Marching Band performed in front of Caddy’s.

Rainbows Everywhere!

The City blocked off Beach Boulevard for the festival. Gulfport Pride had a market full of LGBTQ+-friendly small businesses and food trucks in the middle of the road.

The festival held more than 130 local vendors and two live music stages on either end of Beach Boulevard.

By Siri’s Gourmet Burgers & Pizza, performers at the north stage included Solar Flair, Laura Shepard, Mitch Rolling, and Hot Tonic. By Tommy’s Hideaway, performers at the south stage included Greg Woodruff, Rum Syndicate, and DJ Jayson.

Even local businesses took initiative by decorating storefronts with Pride-inspired decor. Gulfport Realty had a blow up rainbow surrounded by Pride flags.

It was almost impossible to walk down the street without seeing a Pride flag.

Overall, the festival intended to raise money and awareness for the City of Gulfport’s library’s LGBTQ Resource Center. The festival’s website states, “Gulfport Florida Pride is a fundraiser for the Gulfport Library’s award-winning LGBTQ Resource Center, which is committed to promoting awareness of the diversity of experiences, contributions and needs of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer.”