Gulfport’s Third Saturday Indie Faire Canceled Due to Weather

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of Third Saturday Indie Faire: Holiday Edition due to the expected weather this weekend. The market was scheduled for Dec. 16.

In a recent press release, the Chamber stated “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding in this matter. We hope to see you at our future events, where we will continue to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Thank you for your support and stay safe.”

The City of Gulfport anticipates heavy rain and severe storms. Possible coastal flooding may occur this weekend, too. Prepare for gusty and rainy conditions through the weekend.

