Gulfport’s Third Saturday Rebranded: IndieFaire

The Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market and the First Friday Artwalk are both set to hit the streets starting this September. At a time when it seems we’re bombarded with more bad news than good, may we present to you another piece of good news: Third Saturday art events have not been lost – they’ve been reinvented and gained a new identity.

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber is ready to unveil the event’s metamorphosis into the Third Saturday IndieFaire, on Saturday, October 17.

“The IndieFaire will be a curated event, with emphasis on artists and their crafts,” said GMC board member and founder of Carroway + Rose, James Briggs.

“There will be more live music, more performance art – it’ll be more like a festival,” said Briggs. “Think street performers.”

“Gulfport is an arts town,” said Barbara Banno, president of the GMC. “Third Saturday IndieFaire is the culmination of a lot of work by a talented committee of artists, business leaders and community members and we can’t wait to welcome back our creative community to show their work along our scenic downtown.”

“Our committee has worked hard to create an exciting new monthly arts event for Gulfport and IndieFaire is just that,” said local artist and GMC board member Margo Dalgetty. “Gulfport artists will join creators from throughout the region and state for a monthly festival of art and community among the shops and restaurants of Beach Boulevard. We can’t wait for Gulfport and our neighbors to experience the new IndieFaire.”

Starting Saturday, October 17, IndieFaire will take over Beach Boulevard every third Saturday of the month from 5 to 9 p.m.

Learn more or to apply to be a vendor at Third Saturday IndieFaire, find rates for vendors and deadlines here.