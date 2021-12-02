Gulfport’s Tiny Christmas Tree Auction

by

A Christmas tree closeup with butterflies
Art by Julie Armstrong.

When the Gulfport Historical Society asked artists to create decked out holiday trees for its Festival of (Mini) Trees, they told artists to use their imagination. The artists did, and trees include Denise Keegan’s 24 bourbon ornaments and Cynthia L. Dugat’s tiny painter-inspired tree, featuring a palm-sized Bob Ross.

“I’m a retired art teacher,” said Dugat. “So art is my life .. without art, my life is flat and uninspired.” 

It’s all in good fun, but for a reason.

A tiny lit tree with Christmas lights
Photo courtesy of Donna Grigley Hastie.

Reason for the Season 

GHS board member Margarete Tober says the fundraiser will help sustain the Gulfport History Museum and reopening costs for the The Gulfport Arts Center, a resource for artists.

“The museum was closed after the fire, and then with COVID-19 prolonging things, we really are in need of donations now more than ever,” Tober said. The fire was a porch flame that destroyed a portion of the wooden, 100-year-old structure on Labor Day, 2018. The museum was shut down from then until summer of 2019 and shuttered again during most of 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2019, GHS assumed the lease for the Gulfport Arts Center, which needed extensive interior work. 

The mini tree auction takes place at Stella’s on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

by Abby Baker

