Gulfport’s Veterans Day Parade

The Sunday before Veterans Day 2021 (Nov. 7), the City of Gulfport hosted its annual Veterans Day parade.

The caravan of police, fire trucks, jeeps and feet marched from the Gulfport Public Library to the Gulfport Beach volleyball courts, just west of the Historic Casino.

This event marked the return of the official Veterans Day parade, which paused in 2020. Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor Justin Shea said he was relieved to see the emotional march return.

“There was a moment that made it all worthwhile … honoring our local veterans and listening to the emcee honor Phyllis Plotnick that I got chills,” Shea said. “It’s in those moments that bringing the community together is really important.”

The parade ended on the sand, where the long-awaited 10th Annual VETSports Beach Volleyball event started. The final game matched the Gulfport Police Department against the Gulfport Fire Department. The fire department won this year, as they have in five other years. GPD has won three times.

