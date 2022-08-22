Someone stole a gun from a duffle bag left on the deck of a boat dock at the Gulfport Casino on Aug. 12.

Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said a Ruger .380 pistol was in a stolen duffel bag, which the family left “in plain sight on the deck” of their boat while they ate lunch in Gulfport.

Police have not made any arrests in the incident, Woodman said.

The police report lists the stolen gun as a Ruger LCP®.

Police repeatedly advise residents and visitors to lock their vehicle and secure their belongings.