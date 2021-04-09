Guns and Drugs Seized in Arrests at St. Pete House

Since December of 2020, St. Petersburg Police received 221 calls for service or complaints about a house at 900 40th St. S. According to police, detectives have also noted “a great deal of traffic in and out of the house with numerous guns in plain view.”

On Thursday, April 9 at 12:30 p.m., officers entered the property with a search warrant for weapons. They confiscated six guns (two of which were confirmed stolen), 48.8 grams of heroin (considered a “trafficking amount”), 18 grams of cocaine, 2.6 pounds of marijuana, oxycodone and more than $10,000 in cash.

Officers arrested Donte Williams, 25, for trafficking in heroin, possession of controlled substances (cocaine and crack cocaine), fleeing and eluding, DWLSR habitual offender (Driving While License Suspended, Revoked or Cancelled) and for an existing warrant for the sale of heroin. Police also arrested Russel Jones, 26, for possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Andrew Manuel, 26, for possession of oxycodone; Raynardo Griffin, 28, who had four existing warrants for his arrest; and Kendra King, 31, as a felon in possession of a firearm (this was her home, according to police), and child neglect.

As officers were finishing at the house, a 16-year-old drove up to the house in a stolen vehicle. He was charged with auto theft, possession of ammunition, and violation of probation for prior vehicle theft.

Additional charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.