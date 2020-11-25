Haiku: Gratitude Edition

A few months ago, we put a call out for submissions for the Gabber’s first ever haiku contest. What’s a haiku? Without getting into a literature lesson, haiku is a Japanese poetry form that traditionally has a 5/7/5 syllable format. Japanese haiku often focuses on elements in nature, but we asked readers for an additional theme: Gratitude.
Submissions ranged from funny and clever to the downright esoteric. Some included titles and drawings, and a few strayed from the syllable convention, but that’s OK! We delighted in your creativity. Our readers, it turns out, are prolific poets – we received quite a few entries. So, rather than choosing an overall winner, the Gabber editorial team decided to pick our favorites and we’ve reprinted them here.
Thank you to all who participated and shared their poetry with us!
All sizes and shapes
No worry the bags and sags
Joy in spirit forms
– Michele Rastovich
Thanks for picking up
On clean grass, a happy pup,
Sweet tea in a cup.
– James Dickson
In safe solitude
there’s finally time to make
sweet potato pie.
– Jude Bagatti
Gulf waters glisten
Sunlight beams through my window
Gratitude is mine
– Sharon White
I open my eyes
The day unfolds before me
Gratefulness blooming
– Thomas Alvi
an old library
book stained with many lives passed
hand by hand to mine
– Aletta Dreller
Scribe obliged by choice
Seeded grace sprouts penned passion
Poet coaxed by chance
– Delano Britt
I can see your eyes
Bright behind that mask of yours
Happy we’re alive!
– Gillian Dean
Friends dear, near and far,
Connecting more than ever.
Reassuring love.
– Meg Keller
On Thanksgiving Day
I’m grateful for a plate full
Of love, health, Gulfport.
– Susan Masztak
Time is but a flash
Be thankful for the moment
Sprinkle gratitude
– Nancy Hoffman
More turkey jerky,
Having lots of stuffing pie,
My tummy hurts me.
– John Clynick
Ruth Bader Ginsberg
never lost to us
roses nod, four o’clocks fold,
etching her image.
– Lee Noto
with my sparkling wine
I gratefully share the night
with the fireflies
– Mel Goldberg
Migrating black birds
Sprinkling skies like ground pepper
Seasoning our lives.
– Ann Bregman Rascoe
The rain coming down
Cleansing water from above
Grateful for the sound
– Karen Thompson
Swimming at Sunset
Skin embraced by silken water
A thousand hued sky gloriously flows above
The greatest show on earth
– Berkeley Grimball