Haiku: Gratitude Edition

A few months ago, we put a call out for submissions for the Gabber’s first ever haiku contest. What’s a haiku? Without getting into a literature lesson, haiku is a Japanese poetry form that traditionally has a 5/7/5 syllable format. Japanese haiku often focuses on elements in nature, but we asked readers for an additional theme: Gratitude.

Submissions ranged from funny and clever to the downright esoteric. Some included titles and drawings, and a few strayed from the syllable convention, but that’s OK! We delighted in your creativity. Our readers, it turns out, are prolific poets – we received quite a few entries. So, rather than choosing an overall winner, the Gabber editorial team decided to pick our favorites and we’ve reprinted them here.

Thank you to all who participated and shared their poetry with us!

All sizes and shapes

No worry the bags and sags

Joy in spirit forms

– Michele Rastovich

Thanks for picking up

On clean grass, a happy pup,

Sweet tea in a cup.

– James Dickson

In safe solitude

there’s finally time to make

sweet potato pie.

– Jude Bagatti

Gulf waters glisten

Sunlight beams through my window

Gratitude is mine

– Sharon White

I open my eyes

The day unfolds before me

Gratefulness blooming

– Thomas Alvi

an old library

book stained with many lives passed

hand by hand to mine

– Aletta Dreller

Scribe obliged by choice

Seeded grace sprouts penned passion

Poet coaxed by chance

– Delano Britt

I can see your eyes

Bright behind that mask of yours

Happy we’re alive!

– Gillian Dean

Friends dear, near and far,

Connecting more than ever.

Reassuring love.

– Meg Keller

On Thanksgiving Day

I’m grateful for a plate full

Of love, health, Gulfport.

– Susan Masztak

Time is but a flash

Be thankful for the moment

Sprinkle gratitude

– Nancy Hoffman

More turkey jerky,

Having lots of stuffing pie,

My tummy hurts me.

– John Clynick

Ruth Bader Ginsberg

never lost to us

roses nod, four o’clocks fold,

etching her image.

– Lee Noto

with my sparkling wine

I gratefully share the night

with the fireflies

– Mel Goldberg

Migrating black birds

Sprinkling skies like ground pepper

Seasoning our lives.

– Ann Bregman Rascoe

The rain coming down

Cleansing water from above

Grateful for the sound

– Karen Thompson

Swimming at Sunset

Skin embraced by silken water

A thousand hued sky gloriously flows above

The greatest show on earth

– Berkeley Grimball