Half Baked Potato Heaven

Potatoes are a staple in American cuisine. In fact, the average American consumes 120 pounds of tubers each year! Fried, scalloped, or mashed, we love our starchy buddies.

At Half Baked Potato in downtown St. Pete, these stereotypical spuds get an innovative makeover that’s definitely worth tasting.

Half Baked Potato is the sweet spot where munchie madness meets ’90s nostalgia. As soon as you walk into this hole-in-the-wall eatery, you feel as though you’re on a delicious acid trip complete with tie-dye wall hangings and a mini fridge packed with Capri Sun juice pouches.

Creatively Crafted Potatoes

These aren’t your typical baked potatoes. The menu brings potato craftsmanship to a whole new level by serving two-three pound baked potatoes smothered in varieties of gourmet toppings. Everything from lobster to black sea salt to pork rinds is fair game. And all signature potatoes items are made as your choice of baked or mashed.

I sampled the Buffy the Potato Slayer ($14) with shredded chicken, Buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, Ranch drizzle, green onions and sour cream — perfect for anyone (like me) who’s obsessed with spicy chicken.

But, the Southern Comfort ($19 — collards, black-eyed peas, two ribs, hot sauce, and green onions) and the Drunken Cowboy ($15 — BBQ pulled pork, house cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, ranch drizzle, and cheddar shreds) are some of the most popular options.

They also have a vegan potato menu. Herbivores can enjoy some of the same creative combinations, but made with all-vegan ingredients.

Try the Mongol potato ($16) — a vegan spin on Chinese beef and broccoli, or the Fon-duped potato ($13) — with charred, house made vegan fondu, and seasoned crostinis. I ordered the Vegan Hillbilly ($15) with chorizo, BBQ sauce, sweet peppers and onions, shredded cheddar, and a pickle spear. Not only was it 100% vegan, but it tasted 100% delicious.

But Wait, There’s More

Sure, potatoes are the stars at Half Baked Potato. But it doesn’t end there. What’s ’90s nostalgia without hot dogs ($12) and ramen noodles ($12-$20)?

Try a classic Chicago Dog or dive headfirst into funky flavors like the Asian Surf-n-Turf dog (cold crab salad, Thai sweet chili sauce, and green onions) or the Bacon Bastard dog (bacon, warm bacon dressing, green onions, shredded cheddar, and more bacon).

Next time, I’m getting the Everything Bagel dog with cream cheese sauce and everything bagel seasoning. Ramen is also available with proteins like jackfruit, meatball, spicy kimchi, and birria-style.

Don’t skip the sides! I splurged on the Devil’s Mack ($7 — spicy mac and cheese cooked in house hot sauce and topped with all kinds of yummies) and it was well worth it. And if you’re not sure where to begin, go for the “Fu*k It.” Answer a few questions at the register and they craft a one-of-a-kind potato on the spot just for you.

Half Baked Potato, 1626 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-12 a.m. 727-289-7087, halfbakedstpete.com

