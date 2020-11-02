Halloween 2020: That’s a Wrap

In the shadow of a deadly pandemic, Gulfport may have started a few new holiday traditions.

The Gulfport Beach Bazaar kicked the season off with its first annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest and the Gabber hosted their first ever “Halloweendows,” a Halloween art contest for kids.

GPBB continued one of Gulfport’s favorite traditions, the 5th Annual Pet Costume Contest, which helped raise nearly $300 for Get Rescued Inc, an animal rescue events and fundraisers organization for 501(c)3 rescue groups.

Over 50 contestants strutted the catwalk on October 24. Congratulations to Frankie the Slinky, Mikey Mail Service and Ted the Gay Lumberjack for popular votes. GPBB store picks go out to Kobe and Zahra and Tawny and Sola.

The City of Gulfport even switched it up a bit and held a socially distanced trick-or-treat event at the rec center Saturday, October 31.

Manned by volunteers, city employees and teen council participants, each treat spot sent candy flying into the arms and mouths of babes… and frightening clowns.

For the older crowd, The Northend Taphouse’s Houston Gilbreth and Kelly Wright hosted a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” viewing in the Village Courtyard on Halloween evening.