Halloween 2020: That's a Wrap



A man and woman with a child in front of a yellow slide on a front porch.
Nothing can stop young Dreama Kauffman-Kuusela, winner of Gulfport Beach Bazaar’s “Most Adorable” pumpkin decorating prize, from Halloween fun. After surviving an emergency appendectomy the day after the decorating contest on October 7, Dreama was well enough to help her family set up a “Trolls”-inspired candy chute in Gulfport. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

In the shadow of a deadly pandemic, Gulfport may have started a few new holiday traditions. 

The Gulfport Beach Bazaar kicked the season off with its first annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest and the Gabber hosted their first ever “Halloweendows,” a Halloween art contest for kids. 

GPBB continued one of Gulfport’s favorite traditions, the 5th Annual Pet Costume Contest, which helped raise nearly $300 for Get Rescued Inc, an animal rescue events and fundraisers organization for 501(c)3 rescue groups.

A couple in Halloween costumes puts out a chute for candy at an outdoor event.
On Saturday, October 31 the City of Gulfport traded in their traditional Haunted Halloween House for a socially distanced trick-or-treat event at the rec center, where kids collected their treats via the Trick or Treat Candy Chute Trail. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

Over 50 contestants strutted the catwalk on October 24. Congratulations to Frankie the Slinky, Mikey Mail Service and Ted the Gay Lumberjack for popular votes. GPBB store picks go out to Kobe and Zahra and Tawny and Sola. 

The City of Gulfport even switched it up a bit and held a socially distanced trick-or-treat event at the rec center Saturday, October 31. 

Manned by volunteers, city employees and teen council participants, each treat spot sent candy flying into the arms and mouths of babes… and frightening clowns. 

For the older crowd, The Northend Taphouse’s Houston Gilbreth and Kelly Wright hosted a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” viewing in the Village Courtyard on Halloween evening. 

Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
A mand and a women dressed in black with face masks and a small child in a blue stroller at a Halloween booth.
Nash and his parents Chole and Kevin Garrett were a few of the first families to check out Gulfport’s Trick-or-Treat Candy Chute Trail Halloween evening. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
A person in black and white costume bent over backwards in a courtyard.
Guests got a little creepy as they waited for “Rocky Horror Picture Show” to begin in the Village Courtyard. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
A crowded nighttime courtyard.
It was a full house in the Village Courtyard as folks dance the “Time Warp.” The air was filled with laughter, shouting, jeers and toast, as per any typical “Rocky Horror Picture Show” evening. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

 



