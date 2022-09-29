Halloween-Themed Things To Do in South Pinellas

Through October 31 and Beyond

The Female Gaze Things are getting a little sexy and a little creepy this October with St. Petersburg artists Perry deVick and Summer Elaine Hue in The Female Gaze. “This show will play on the concept of the Female Gaze by taking it from a sexual context and turning it toward Halloween,” Mize wrote in a press release. The show features more than 60 brand new works and installation elements, the subjects of which include witches, familiars, and tools of the occult. Mize Gallery, 689 Dr. M.L.K., Jr. St. N., Ste. C, St. Petersburg. Through Oct. 30: Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Opening reception Oct. 14, 7 p.m. chadmize.com, 727-251-8529

Dia de los Artes Atelier de SoSi Gallery brings back their Dia de los Muertes celebration and art show for a third year. Local artist Danyell Bauer curated this year’s exhibition, which features Dia de los Muertes-inspired work from Florida artists. In addition to submitting works in traditional media, artists decorated sugar skulls and wooden memory boxes for the event. Dressing to theme is encouraged for those attending the opening celebration. Atelier de SoSi, 2380 6th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Through Nov. 17: Tues.-Thurs. 1-5 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 8, 6-9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 12, 6-9 p.m.; opening reception, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. atelierdesosi.com, 727-370-4192

October 8: Wizard Pub Crawl

Accio Booze Bar Crawl USA brings back their annual Halloween-season Wizard pub crawl in St. Pete. The crawl isn’t affiliated with the Harry Potter franchise, but don’t let that stop you from donning your maroon-and-yellow-striped tie/scarf, because there’s a prize for the best-dressed witch or wizard. Crawlers get discounted themed drinks at St. Pete bars, including Thirsty First, One Night Stand, Pour Judgement, Crafty Squirrel, Five Bucks Drinkery, and Park + Rec. Thirsty First, 119 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Oct. 8, 5-11 p.m. $20. fb.com/BarCrawlUSA, 678-243-8639

October 13 & 27: Thriller Thursdays

If you love outdoor movies in October (who doesn’t?), then check out Thriller Thursday Theater. They’re showing two classic Halloween films this October. The series begins Oct. 13 with the 1960s version of Little Shop of Horrors starring Jonathan Haze as Seymour. And look for a young Jack Nicholson in a minor role. On Oct. 27, aliens attack Earth in Ed Wood’s “Plan 9 From Outer Space.” The 1959 film features Bela Lugosi in his final performance. Pack a picnic and bring some lawn chairs. Popcorn and soda available. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Oct. 13 & 27 at sunset. gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org, 727-201-8687

October 14: Pumpkin Carving Contest

Show off your mad pumpkin carving (or decorating) skills at the annual Beach Bazaar Pumpkin Carving Contest. Prizes for the winners. Gulfport Beach Bazaar, 3115 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. Free, but supplies limited. 727-381-8548.

October 15: Pet Costume Contest

Gulfport Beach Bazaar’s popular pet contest has had everything from lemurs to pet horses, but the only rule is that your pet has to wear a costume. Have Fido strut her stuff at the contest, and you’ll get a photo of your furry BFF emailed to you after the contest. The winner gets by voting social media after the contest, and one lucky (or cat or chicken) a big ol’ gift basket, too. Gulfport Beach Bazaar, 3115 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5-7 p.m. Free, but supplies limited. 727-381-8548.

October 20-22: Gulfport Ghost Tours

Want to get in the Halloween spirit and learn about Gulfport History at the same time? Then join the Gulfport Historical Society on one of their ghost tours this October. The 90-minute walking tour, designed by historian Deborah Frethem, author of Ghost Stories of St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Pinellas County, tends to sell out, so reserve your ticket(s) in advance. Meets in front of the Gulfport Casino. 5500 Shore Blvd. S. Oct. 20-22, 8 p.m. $15; free, members. gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org, 727-201-8687

October 21-23: Haunted Cabaret

Ever been to a Halloween-themed cabaret from The Off-Central Players. This live show features Rocky Horror music and other Halloween hits performed by local favorites Sydney Reddish, Hannah Powell, Sabrina Hamilton, and others. And there’s a costume contest, so dress accordingly. Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. Oct. 21, 8 p.m.; Oct. 22, 7:30 and 10 p.m.; Oct. 23, 3 p.m. studiograndcentral.com, 727-202-7019

October 21: Trick or Tee

The Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce host their 6th Annual Halloween Golf Tournament. This year’s scramble benefits both Hand Up and local youth recreation programs. Food and drink are included at this Caddy’s-sponsored event. Bardmoor Golf Club, 8001 Cumberland Road, Seminole. Oct. 21, 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. $150/player; $550/team. timbchamber.org, 727-360-4121

October 22

Hauntizaar returns to The Studio at 620 with some fresh Halloween and Day of Dead-themed artwork from Tampa Bay artists and makers. The Studio at 620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. Oct. 22. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. thestudioat620.org, 727-895-6620

Drink or Treat Party with Century Jewelers in Samos Corner at this pre-Halloween event. They’ve invited several local horror authors for you to swap ghost stories with including Tara Richter, author of How to Run a Business During a Zombie Apocalypse (yes, you can buy the book there). But the centerpiece of this jeweler-hosted event is the Halloween-themed jewelry. If you’ve been searching for the perfect Day of the Dead necklace, rhinestone bat purse, or skull ring, then this event was made for you. They have free drinks, food, and music for you to enjoy while you shop. Century Jewelers, 6801 Gulfport Blvd. S. #12, South Pasadena. Oct. 22. 2-7 p.m. thecenturyjewelers.com, 727-344-2524

October 27: Storytime Spooktacular

Storytime gets a Halloween twist. Bring your kids to the Gulfport Public Library for Halloween-themed stories, songs, and movement followed by trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes encouraged. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Oct. 27: 10:15 and 11 a.m. mygulfport.us, 727-893-1074

October 28

Trick or Treat Bring your kids to John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk on Final Friday for a night of trick or treating followed by the usual Final Friday activities. 12800 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. Oct. 28. 5-9 p.m. madeirabeachfl.gov, 727-392-0665

Treat Trail The City of Treasure Island sponsors an evening of trick-or-treating for neighborhood kids with goody bags and prizes for the best costumes. Treasure Bay Golf, Tennis & Recreation Center, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. Oct. 28, 6 p.m. mytreasureisland.org, 727-547-4575

October 29: Do the (Halloween) Hustle

Feeling bad about all the Halloween treats you’re about to eat? You can always pre-game by running up and down Treasure Island. The Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts its Annual Halloween Hustle 5K Fun Run and Kids Dash, sponsored by the Waves at the Bilmar Beach Resort. The beach run begins and ends at the Bilmar Beach Resort, where they’ll have T-shirts, Halloween goody bags for the kids, and a monster after party. Costumes encouraged. Bilmar Beach Resort, 10650 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Oct. 29, 9 a.m. $25, through Sept. 30; $35, Oct. 1-28; $40, day of. timbchamber.org, 727-360-4121

October 30

Haunted Orchestra Get in the mood for Halloween with this family concert. The Florida Orchestra plays everything spooky they can think of, from the Jaws theme to Grieg’s In the Hall of the Mountain King, in this hour-long concert. Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 30, 2 p.m. $10-20; free for kids 3 and younger. the.floridaorchestra.org, 727-893-3337

Halloween on Central St. Pete’s largest open-air event, Halloween on Central, is back. Don your costume and stroll two miles at this open-street, car-free event. Stop along the way to enjoy haunted houses, FrankenPride, flash mobs, mummy dancers, food truck hubs, open shops and galleries, and candy hubs for the kids. Central Ave., MLK to 31st St., St. Pete. Oct. 30, 12-5 p.m. halloweenoncentral2.com