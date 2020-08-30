On October 24, kids in four neighborhoods will have the chance to

show off their art skills for Halloween.

Here’s how it works:

Participating storefronts in four neighborhoods (Gulfport’s Beach and Shore Blvds., Corey Avenue on St. Pete Beach, The Deuces in St. Petersburg, and John’s Pass) will allow kids to paint a poster-sized rectangle of window (pre-marked with tape.) Participating young artists, kindergarten through senior year, will paint Halloween-themed art within the square. Free for all kids to participate, as space allows. Storefronts may make space for more than one painting, within social distancing parameters.

While we will make every effort to accommodate every child who wants to participate, window spots will be available on a first-come, first-signed-up basis.

Signup dates: September 10 to October 20.

Painting: October 24, 8 a.m. to noon

Judging: October 24, 12:30 p.m.

Winners announced in the October 29 edition of the Gabber.

Prizes: $150 per age group (K, 1-2, 3-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12)

Free for kids • cash prizes

Would you like to sponsor this event?

Sponsorships: $1500 per neighborhood. Sponsor money provides painting supplies (kids get to keep) and prize money. Sponsorship includes the right for the sponsor to choose member windows, print advertising, newsletter advertising and digital advertising.

To sponsor, please sign up here, or call the Gabber at 727-321-6965.