Handsome Pasadena History near Bear Creek

A close-up look at Pasadena history and how Bear Creek developed.

People traveling south along 64th Street may notice two elaborate coquina rock walls as they approach Emerson Avenue South. Completed a century ago, these impressive formations signify one man’s ambitious and largely unfulfilled dreams to develop “Pasadena-on-the-Gulf.”

Ivan M. Taylor whipped up much excitement shortly after he blew into town. Popularly known as “Handsome Jack,” Taylor came to lower Pinellas around the time that locals cleaned up after the horrific October 1921 hurricane. Six months later, Taylor’s real estate schemes had moved much soil and cleared many forests.

In addition to the rock walls, the Pasadena Yacht & Country Club and Rolyat (“Taylor” spelled backwards) Hotel—now the campus of Stetson University’s College of Law—offer visible evidence of Taylor’s presence. However, Taylor’s Pasadena plans encompassed a larger area, much of it centered around Bear Creek.

A Peek at the Creek

Deer and Florida black bears once congregated near Bear Creek, in thick, tree-covered brush. The creek collected rainy runoff as it slowly meandered toward Boca Ciega Bay. Early settlers caught tarpon near its marshy mouth.

C.A. Harvey planned to drain nearly 1,000 acres of sawgrass marshes north of present-day Gulfport in June 1906. Workers soon built drainage ditches and created channels that forever changed portions of the creek.

That same month, Harvey incorporated his Bayboro Investment Company that reshaped lands south of downtown St. Petersburg near the mouths of Booker Creek and Salt Creek.

A year earlier, in April 1905, the streetcar line connected St. Petersburg and Gulfport, largely due to the efforts of Frank Allston Davis.

An early developer in St. Petersburg, Davis also helped to establish Pinellas Park in the early 1910s. At the same time, Davis purchased more than 12,000 acres of land west of St. Petersburg for his proposed Davista development. By 1913, the streetcar reached this area and continued northward to Jungle Prada.

Davis worked with Sunshine City leaders to extend Central Avenue to Davista. By September 1915, plans took shape to construct the first bridge built across Bear Creek at Central Avenue. Davista’s development stalled after F.A. Davis passed away in January 1917.

When “Handsome Jack” Taylor acquired many of Davis’s former holdings, he planned to transform Davista into the suburb of Pasadena-on-the-Gulf in 1922.

“I’m Taylor”

When Taylor arrived, other developers took notice. H. Walter Fuller, F. A. Davis’s business manager, and his son, Walter Pliny Fuller, had developed some areas near Taylor’s holdings. The younger Fuller, known for his properties in the Jungle, referred to Taylor as “quite a talker.” Taylor also had a somewhat mysterious background.

After some business difficulties and failed investments in New England and New York, Taylor departed to Europe. He returned stateside and came to Florida to reinvent himself.

When asked his name, the shrewd speculator often replied, “I.M. Taylor.” Others heard his reply as “I’m Taylor.” Soon, the nickname “Handsome Jack” sufficed as he parlayed Pasadena’s potential to investors.

Handsome Hyperbole in Pasadena

Taylor sold his first property in Pasadena in March 1922. By the end of that year, he touted the subdivision as “The Golden Gate of St. Petersburg.” He opened multiple real estate offices.

His holdings offered him a unique marketing opportunity. The only causeway from the mainland to Pass-a-Grille at that time connected Villa Grande Avenue South to 87th Avenue near Blind Pass, just north of the present Gulf Beaches Elementary Magnet School in St. Pete Beach.

Corey Causeway did not open until 1927. The first cars crossed Treasure Island Causeway and its newly dredged islands in 1939. During Taylor’s time, people who wanted to drive to Pass-a-Grille had to pass through his Pasadena.

Soon, Taylor parked a railroad car on sidetracks near the Seaboard Air Line railroad tracks that once crossed Central Avenue at the current location of the Pinellas Trail. Trains frequently stopped at this location to drop off potential investors and homebuyers.

By late 1923, Taylor’s company regularly purchased half- and full-page ads in local newspapers. Often carrying the caption “Pasadena Editorial,” these advertisements offered a mix of slick marketing, tempting testimonials, and excessive exaggeration.

An ad in the Dec. 4, 1923 St. Petersburg Times (now Tampa Bay Times) proclaimed that: “Even Miami Beach, that wonderful development on the East Coast, did not make as much progress in five years as Pasadena has made in 20 months.”

This same ad also mentioned the Bear Creek’s non-existent “20-feet-high banks.”

Pasadena Places

Taylor’s frequent advertisements described many features that have disappeared, as well as those never built. At that time, his Pasadena development reached as far as Seventh Avenue North.

Pasadena Nurseries sat along the north side of Central Avenue, between Pasadena Elementary–which opened in 1923–and the present-day Pinellas Trail. Customers who entered the store were greeted by singing birds in a large cage. Doubling in size between October 1923 and April 1924, Taylor called his nursery the city’s “beauty parlor.”

As crews put the finishing touches on the 64th Street coquina rock walls, others poured the foundation for a proposed college. In early 1924, Taylor’s editorials frequently mentioned a university that would occupy a prominent location in his development.

When plans for a “University of Pasadena” fell through in July 1924, he claimed the site would become a modern hotel. Ironically, the Rolyat Hotel that opened on Jan. 1, 1926 later became the home of the state’s first law school in 1954.

Pasadena’s Aquadena

Taylor certainly saw the marketing value of St. Petersburg’s Fountain of Youth, originally created by E.H. Tomlinson. Not to be outdone, he knew that Pasadena needed its own legendary water source to compete with downtown St. Petersburg, as well as Wall Springs and Safety Harbor.

Conveniently, he tapped an artesian source of water located in Coconut Park. West of Park Street and a short distance south of the Garden Club of St. Petersburg’s current headquarters, this water source became a perfect stopping place for those traveling to and from Pass-a-Grille along Villa Grande Avenue.

Taylor encouraged visitors to stop at the well he dubbed “Aquadena” in 1923. He invited them to fill bottles with the fresh water and “be healthy and wise by drinking without cost.”

His Workers Had a Blast

Some of the men who cleared the areas around Bear Creek and Pasadena had served as soldiers in World War I. Many of them participated in the Meuse–Argonne Offensive, a series of deadly and explosive battles from Sept. 26 to Nov. 11, 1918 that ensured Allied victory.

Not one to mince words, Taylor approved a somewhat harrowing and quite insensitive Feb. 21, 1924 advertisement that described how some of these veterans helped to clear his lands at Pasadena.

In part, the ad proclaimed, “Many of our young men were in the service during the war. Every once in a while they have a reminder of their experience at Argonne. We are doing a great deal of blasting. Great piles of dirt shoot into the air, trees fall, and the detonations remind them of Argonne. It inspires them to go forward.”

A Boomtime Destination

In addition to the Rolyat, the Pasadena Yacht & Country Club is the greatest remaining legacy of Taylor’s dream destination. Originally established as the Bear Creek Golf and Country Club, the golf course first took shape a century ago under the watchful eye of Walter Charles Hagen.

As president of Bear Creek, Hagen brought prestige to the course under construction. Considered by some golfers to be the world’s first full-time golf professional, Hagen came to Bear Creek after winning the 1922 British Open championship. While helping to design the course, he won the 1924 British Open.

As workers removed all of the alligators they could from Bear Creek, Hagen left town and won the Professional Golfers’ Association of America 1924 PGA championship. The Pasadena 18-hole course opened at the end of 1924, with plans for a second course on lands west of 64th Street and Royal Palm Drive, alongside Bear Creek.

A Quick Departure

Hagen never oversaw the completion of the second course. Handsome Jack disappeared, leaving behind an ugly mess and uncollectible debts. Walter Fuller believed that “Jack became a victim of his own sales talk.”

The country club survived, discarding its “Bear Creek” name given for the body of water its greens never reached. Indeed, much of the unicorporated area between Gulfport, St. Petersburg, and South Pasadena represents lands planned for this second course.

On April 17, 1924, a Taylor-approved advertisement praised the coquina rock entry feature as the “first piece of structural beautification erected in Pasadena.” Handsome Jack pledged that it “exemplifies the permanency and solidity of our development.”

Long after Taylor disappeared, this handsome reminder of his development remains, complete with a coat of arms on each side. Enjoy its presence while recalling the frenzied activity that took place on the other side of the walls a century ago.