Happy 100th Birthday, Zelma Williams!

Gulfport resident Ginger Johnson shared photos of her granny, Zelma Williams, who recently turned 100. Johnson tells us that her grandmother grew up in Springfield, Missouri, the middle child of three sisters. She met Johnson’s grandfather when he was in boot camp in Ft. Leonard Wood and they married before the war. He brought her home to Gate City, Virginia and they lived there until 2015. She raised two children, both of whom passed away. Zelma is a lifelong seamstress and a magnificent cook who canned everything from her garden.

“We brought her here to live after a fall made it virtually impossible for her to navigate our family farm,” Johnson said. “She helped raise my brother and me. I spent every summer of my childhood at her farm – learned how to sew, cook and be a lady. She is my hero and one of the wisest women I know! I am who I am because of her!”

