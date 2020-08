Looking to add a low rider to your family? Come meet Meeko! This happy-go-lucky boy loves to run and would love an active family that will take him out on the town! Meeko is a 1-1/2 year-old, 33-pound All American boy; $200 adoption fee

Prior to adoption, all animals are neutered/spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and dewormed.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., 727-328-7738, Petpalanimalshelter.com.