Happy Leap-day!

What is it like to have a birthday on February 29, which only technically occurs every four years? “It’s very odd but cool. It makes me feel special,” said Jaylen McGuire, 16, of Gulfport who is in the 10th grade at Boca Ciega High School. If it’s not a leap year, he either celebrates on February 28 or March 1. “Sometimes, it can get super annoying when people don’t do the math right.” In 2020, he will be celebrating his fourth birthday on the official day. McGuire loves basketball and wants to play in college at the University of Florida. Elizabeth Hendricks of Gulfport is also a leap year birthday person. “I feel special,” she said. She normally celebrates on February 28. “It makes me feel younger. I had my fourth birthday party when I was 16. There was a DJ and I had it in the auditorium at my church school.” This year, it’s on a Saturday night and she’ll be celebrating at the official grand opening of a local business. Hendricks enjoys sailing on her boat.