Har-Moenius-ly Dressed: Meet Walter, Richard, and Chico

If you’ve enjoyed a Gulfport Tuesday Market stroll in the past year, you’ve probably noticed Walter and Richard Moenius and their furry companion, Chico. It could be their warm smiles. Or their sky-blue two-seater eTrike, complete with a basket for Chico. But most folks would agree: the thing that really catches your eye about the Moenius boys is the matching outfits.

When I visited them, they sailed into the summer day in airy white guide shirts, anchor-patterned shorts, and skipper caps. Chico gets away with wearing only the hat.

Other days you might see them in bright Hawaiian shirts, shiny chains, or togs out of a comic book. Walter estimates they have about 30 matched ensembles, gleaned from T.J. Maxx, Burlington Coat Factory, and other favorite stores.

“They make people smile,” he said with a chuckle.

Moenius Family Ties

But for Walter, 56, the family’s daily excursions are not just about the grins they gather. They are an important part of how he cares for his son.

Richard, 20, has Down syndrome (also known as trisomy 21), a genetic disorder that can affect how a person’s brain and body develop. According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately 5,700 babies are born with Down syndrome each year in the United States. Because of his condition, Richard needs help with many aspects of his life, including eating, getting dressed, and constant supervision for his safety.

When Richard was born, Walter and his wife Dana resided in Brooksville. With a faraway look, Walter described Dana. She once won a singing contest that took her all the way to Nashville’s famous Grand Ole Opry. However, her parents discouraged a career in music. She sang a lot anyway, but never professionally.

Together, they shared the joys and the struggles of raising Richard. But when Dana died of cancer in April 2022, the guys were left to fend for themselves. Richard had already left his career in merchandising to care for his family. Despite this, he decided they should leave Brooksville. It was too isolated, with too few places they could easily go together outside of their home.

On the Way to Gulfport

Walter’s thoughts turned to the Tampa Bay area, with its thriving cities and seaside scenery. While St. Pete felt a little too big and a little too busy, Gulfport’s shaded streets and walkable downtown felt just right. Plus, it was home.

Moenius was born in Gulfport. He remembers going to school at Gulfport Elementary. He even remembers Morris the Casino Cat (the real one, not the statue!) from the days when his mother worked at the restaurant inside the Casino.

Settled in their new apartment, this father, son, and doggo began their routine of promenades through downtown and visiting the complex’s pool. Richard really loves to swim.

That’s when Walter was inspired to dress the family alike.

“I thought it would be fun,” he said with a shrug.

And how right he was.

The father, son, and pup lookalikes have become a fixture in Gulfport’s ever-vibrant street scene. Richard loves the chance to dress up. Chico seems to enjoy his outfits, too – for about an hour, anyway.

Har-Moenius-ly Walking Together

Visiting town isn’t always easy. Richard gets very excited about trips out and will sometimes take off running on his own. A few times he has popped into a store to pick up an item that looked enticing, not realizing he needed to pay for it. People have largely been kind and understanding, though, and Walter thinks it’s worth the trouble.

“I’m trying to give my son a life,” he said.

There are bigger worries about the future. The life expectancy for people with Down syndrome is about 60 years, a dramatic increase over previous decades, when many did not survive past childhood. Walter worries about what will happen to Richard if anything should happen to him. He is working through the long and difficult process of obtaining guardianship and making plans for Richard’s continued supervision.

But, in the long journey of life, the best walks are the ones we take together. And it never hurts to look sharp while doing it.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.