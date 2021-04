One look into her eyes tells you everything about this amazing girl. Friendly, gentle, eager to please…Harriet is going to be a great addition to some lucky family. Harriet is a 1-year-old, 55-pound hound mix who will definitely want a yard of her own to call home.

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!