Hate Crime at 7-Eleven in Treasure Island

A trip to a 7-eleven for milk and ice cream turned into a hate crime and anti-LGBTQ+ experience, according to a Treasure Island woman.

On Sept. 12, Priscilla Rutherford-McLeod said the Treasure Island 7-Eleven denied her service, called derogatory homophobic slurs, and told to leave.

Rutherford-McLeod is a LGBTQ+ pastor and operates an animal rescue.

This 7-Eleven convenience store is on Gulf Boulevard near 95th Avenue and Blind Pass Road.

In a Facebook post, Rutherford-McLeod said she approached the counter to buy ice cream and candy for her wife. The employee told her “after thinking about it, I’ve decided to deny you service. Leave the store you fucking f******. I don’t serve fucking f******[derogatory slur].”

She said the convenience store clerk was an aggressive woman. Another man, who seemed friendly toward the clerk, came into the store during the incident, which made her worry more for her safety.

Rutherford-McLeod recalled the woman yelling with her body “half way over the counter.”

“We don’t serve your kind,” the woman said according to Rutherford-McLeod.

Rutherford-McLeod has gone to this location every day for the past two years. That night, she left the store without her purchases because she was afraid.

But she vowed not let the incident go unchecked.

She said her and wife had a previous run-in with the woman when they lived on 119th Avenue. Rutherford-McLeod claimed that woman threatened to cut them during an neighborhood incident in February. The Treasure Island police officer who responded to the scene said the verbal altercation did not warrant charges.

Treasure Island 7-Eleven Hate Crime Reported

Rutherford-McLeod filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and a 7-Eleven related to the refusal of service.

“7-Eleven is looking into this incident and will address it with the independent business owner that operates this store,” 7-Eleven Inc. said in a statement to The Gabber Newspaper. “An inclusive environment is critical for customers, store associates, and franchisees, to ensure everyone who visits 7-Eleven stores are treated fairly and with respect.”

Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne did not respond to a requests for comment on the incident but the City issued a statement to The Gabber Newspaper.

“This is a situation with 7-Eleven and that customer, not with the City. They will need to work that out between them. The City has received no complaints. We are a welcoming City to all,” said Jason Besiel, public information officer for Treasure Island.

Rutherford-McLeod was a pastor in Michigan and continues her spiritual work in Florida. She also operates Foxy Fossils, a nonprofit animal rescue group, and lists herself as reiki healer on her Facebook page.

Rutherford-McLeod feels the need to speak up so LGBTQ+ people are not mistreated at the store and other establishments. She also said she has some compassion and mercy from the incident.

“We are people just like you and please don’t let anger and hate ruin your life,” she said. “I know the world is full of broken people.”