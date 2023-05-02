A man allegedly punched a transgender woman in the mouth at the public restrooms at Gulfport Beach. The man now faces a hate crime battery charge.

Officers arrested David Ferrell, 38, of Gulfport April 24.

“Several witnesses reported that a trans female had been assaulted near the beach restrooms and … bleeding from the mouth,” Gulfport Police Department wrote in a statement.

The statement said the victim told police “an unknown male … approached her and made anti-gay/trans remark to her before punching her in the mouth for no reason.”

Police said descriptions of the alleged assailant led them to Ferrell. They found him in a field behind the Wells Fargo on 49th Street South.

Ferrell’s aliases include “David Farrell.”

GPD said Ferrell “admitted to being involved in the altercation.” Police arrested him for battery. Additionally, they added the hate crime designation “due to remarks he made to the victim concerning her identity.”

Farrell’s attorneys did not respond to The Gabber Newspaper’s inquiries about the hate crime on Gulfport Beach.

Police have not released the name of the woman struck in the alleged battery.

Citizen Response to Hate Crime on Gulfport Beach

Reader Shara Geiger emailed The Gabber Newspaper April 28. Geiger witnessed some of the alleged incident and heard the assailant “yelling hateful anti-gay slurs.”

Because the victim cried out, Geiger said, help arrived.

“It was good the victim screamed ‘help me’ immediately or the situation may have been worse,” Geiger said.

She also liked the way Gulfport police handled the emergency call. She said “they showed care and respect for the victim,” who she said the man “punched in the face for looking different.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least “nine transgender and gender non-conforming people” have died as a result of hate crimes in the U.S. so far this year.