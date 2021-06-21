Hate Mosquitos? Read This.

It’s Mosquito Control Awareness Week – yes, that’s a thing! – and with the rainy season now here, the county is reminding residents that mosquito control starts in your own back yard.

“While the weather has been relatively dry in Pinellas County, it’s important to remember that water from sprinklers and hose nozzles can also create welcoming areas for mosquitos to breed,” said Alissa Berro, interim section manager for Pinellas County Mosquito Control and Vegetation Management. “We encourage everyone to look around their home weekly and eliminate standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs.”

Removing mosquito breeding areas is a best practice and one of the “three Ds” to follow for mosquito prevention and protection, the county noted in a recent release.

Dump standing water at least once a week or cover it; dress in loose-fitting long sleeves and pants when outdoors; and defend by using a CDC-approved repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.

The county also recommends the following tips can help prevent mosquitos year-round:

Keep containers dry or covered, including flowerpots, garbage cans, recycling containers, wheelbarrows, tarps, old tires and buckets.

Flush birdbaths and wading pools weekly.

Flush ornamental bromeliads weekly or treat with BTI, a biological larvicide.

Clean roof gutters, which can become clogged and hold water.

Change the water in outdoor pet dishes regularly.

Keep pools and spas chlorinated and filtered.

Cover rain barrels with screening.

Check for standing water near plumbing drains, under air conditioner drip areas and around septic tanks.

Pinellas County treats known breeding areas by ground and air. The section also works with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas to control mosquito populations. If you notice a mosquito problem in your community, call Mosquito Control at 727-464-7503 or submit a service request online.

For more, visit Pinellas County Mosquito Control.

