Boon needs a new home as soon as possible. His mom is moving and can’t take her friend with her. Boon is a talker and carries on a conversation with his soft meowing. He is very perceptive and watches his human’s every move. He enjoys gazing out the window and nap time. This 2 1/2-year old has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Call 727-545-1116 or visit saveourstraysinc.com.