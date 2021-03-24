Have Your Say About the Trop Field Development

The City of St. Petersburg is launching a series of public meetings seeking community comment on the Tropicana Field redevelopment project.

Four possible proposals were shortlisted earlier this month, but a final decision is still miles away.

“Community feedback will be collected until the final ribbon is cut on the Tropicana Field redevelopment,” the City of St. Petersburg announced in a Tuesday, March 23 press release.

The April meetings, in person and virtual, will launch alongside four community showrooms, outlining the tropicana site proposals and featuring blueprint art.

The showrooms will debut on April 12 at North Community Library, Mirror Lake Community Library, J.W. Cate Recreation Center and Enoch Davis Recreation Center.

“The creation of these opportunities follows the City of St. Petersburg’s announcement of shortlisted development partner proposals, which were announced earlier this month,” the city wrote.

Save the Dates

Monday, April 5 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Virtual with information to be announced.)

Wed., April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N. (In-Person)

Thurs., April 8 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N. (In-Person)

Register for public meetings, leave an online comment or view more project updates at stpete.org/trop.

Like this: Like Loading...