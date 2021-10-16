Have Your Say on Pinellas Redistricting

If you want to speak up about redistricting in the county, Pinellas County’s Redistricting Board will hold two more public input sessions online, October 20 and 21.

Redrawing legislative districts happens every 10 years, after the United States Census. In light of new census data, the board is considering potential changes to county commission districts that could potentially affect all residents. The county invites you to share your thoughts on any potential revisions to the current districts in these online sessions (connection details below).

Each meeting includes an overview of the redistricting process as well as alternatives under consideration. You can review the proposals here or check out the map alternatives:

At Large Districts – Alternative 1

At Large Districts – Alternative 2

Single Member Districts – Alternative 1

Single Member Districts – Alternative 2

Single Member Districts – Alternative 3

The Pinellas Redistricting Board only recommends changes to county districts, not state or federal electoral districts. The board will send their recommendations to the county commission on November 9, and the commission will adopt final maps at the December 7 meeting.

The board has 11 members, appointed by the commission: Seven members nominated by individual commissioners; four from the public at-large.

Members of the current Redistricting Board are Mary Louise L. Ambrose, Brian J. Aungst, Johnny V. Boykins, Esther Eugene, James P. Everett, Bruce V. Livingston, Allison Nall, Karen Owen, Christian D. Ruppel, Ron Schultz and Mark Weinkrantz. The next regular Redistricting Board meetings are at 6 p.m. on October 27 and November 3.

Redistricting Board meetings are streamed live on the Pinellas County YouTube channel and will be broadcast on PCCTV: Spectrum Channel 637; Frontier Channel 44; WOW Channel 18.

The public can have their say on county redistricting Wednesday, October 20, at 9 a.m. and Thursday, October 21, at 6 p.m.

Join the meeting via Zoom or by calling the Zoom webinar at one of the following numbers: 1-312-626-6799; 1-646-558-8656; 1-301-715-8592; 1-346-248-7799; 1-669-900-9128 or 1-253-215-8782. The Webinar ID is 847 6844 7041.

