Have Your Say on the Gulf Winds Drive Repaving

The City of St. Pete Beach is inviting residents to submit input on the future re-paving of Gulf Winds Drive.

On Thursday, July 7, St. Pete City Hall (155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach) will meet about the planned repaving of Gulf Winds Drive from Gulf Boulevard to 75th Avenue.

According to the City, the project is 60% planned. As part of the project, Gulf Winds Drive already underwent a new sewer pipe installation. This Thursday, the City is looking into aesthetic and functional input for the busy roadway.

“The City has a unique opportunity to expand and install new amenities on the roadway. In the initial design survey, residents favored narrowed drive lanes, on-street bike lanes, and an 8-foot-wide sidewalk on the west side of Gulf Winds Drive,” St. Pete Beach wrote on its website.

The last time St. Pete Beach met with the community was in March of this year, when the City declared the Gulf Winds Drive project 30% done.

“We had a good meeting and have incorporated many of the residents’ suggested changes. These include raised intersections at select locations, crosswalk markings wherever possible, enhanced landscaping from Gulf Boulevard to 64th Avenue, and decorative street signs,” the City wrote.

In addition to this, the proposed mini roundabouts at 64th and Gulf Winds Drive were removed after residents expressed concern.

Those who cannot make the meeting in person are invited to attend virtually via Zoom. In addition, the meeting will be recorded and available online after the fact.