Have Your Say on the Trop

The City of St. Petersburg launched four public showroom spaces on Monday, April 12, that feature the shortlist of potential developers for the Tropicana Field site.

The showrooms are really just boards of information, each with an ever-playing monitor featuring the plans of the four developers who have been shortlisted for the project, along with public comment cards and a locked box where residents can submit thoughts and concerns.

The four locations are North Community Library, Mirror Lake Community Library, J.W. Cate Recreation Center and Enoch Davis Recreation Center.

The showrooms followed a series of three community meetings this past week, in which developers spoke about their plans to design the Trop site.

Find out more at stpete.org/trop.

