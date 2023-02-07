On Feb. 3, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly renovated surgical, orthopedic, and spine unit. The hospital caregivers lined the halls, clapping and cheering, to welcome patients to the new unit.

The hospital’s third floor makeover improved 30 patient rooms from floor to ceiling. These units received new equipment such as upgrades to the electric white boards and beds to enhance inpatient monitoring.

The changes should benefit long-term patients as well as hospitals caregivers.

According to the hospital, “enhancements for caregiver break rooms, nursing stations, dictation, dedicated equipment storage, respiratory supplies, and a collaborative nursing and quality administrative suite were completed to support the patient care team.”

The orthopedic and spine unit received renovations to care for more than 100,000 residents while also addressing “longterm population growth.”

“As a surgeon, we love seeing the recovery space for a patient after surgery match the same caliber and quality of the surgery we perform,” said Dr. David Johnson, Jr., orthopedic surgeon at HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital. “For the patients to have a dedicated space for orthopedic and spine surgeries is even better. The rooms are tailored for their specific recovery needs and the nurses are specially trained orthopedic nurses. It’s a win-win scenario.”