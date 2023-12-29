HCA Florida Pinellas County Hospitals Recognize EMS All-Stars

The HCA Florida Pinellas County Hospitals recognize the hard work of other essential workers in the county. Since 2008, the hospitals recognize each year staff members and their community work as part of the HCA Florida Pinellas County EMS All-Star Team.

Members come from fire rescue, EMS, and Sunstar in the area. In a recent press release, the HCA Florida Pinellas County Hospitals set out to honor EMS leaders who align with their “values and dedicate their careers to the care and improvement of human life.”

Meet the 2024 EMS All-Stars

The 2024 HCA Florida Pinellas County EMS All-Star Team includes Mike Granger with Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District, and Luke Hains, Michael Harris, and Corey Kullman with Lealman Fire District. Additionally, HCA recognized Katherine MacDougall with Seminole, Adam Pegg with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, and James Marshall and Dan Shultz with Sunstar. Lastly, the All-Star Team includes John Tricarico with Gulfport Fire Department and Michael Wasilewski with Madeira Beach Fire Department.

HCA Florida Pinellas County Hospitals will hold ceremonies for these recognized members at their offices and sub-stations.

