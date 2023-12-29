The Gabber Newspaper Logo
HCA Florida Pinellas County Hospitals Recognize EMS All-Stars

by Cameron Healy

a group of Fire fighters with recipient for EMS All-Stars
Each year, HCA Florida Pinellas County Hospitals recognizes members from fire rescue, EMS, and Sunstar as EMS All-Stars.
Photo by Ben Kirby

The HCA Florida Pinellas County Hospitals recognize the hard work of other essential workers in the county. Since 2008, the hospitals recognize each year staff members and their community work as part of the HCA Florida Pinellas County EMS All-Star Team.

Members come from fire rescue, EMS, and Sunstar in the area. In a recent press release, the HCA Florida Pinellas County Hospitals set out to honor EMS leaders who align with their “values and dedicate their careers to the care and improvement of human life.”

a group in front of a fire truck for the EMS All star ceremony
HCA hospitals recognized St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue’s Adam Pegg last year for EMS All-Stars.
Photo by Ben Kirby

Meet the 2024 EMS All-Stars

The 2024 HCA Florida Pinellas County EMS All-Star Team includes Mike Granger with Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District, and Luke Hains, Michael Harris, and Corey Kullman with Lealman Fire District. Additionally, HCA recognized Katherine MacDougall with Seminole, Adam Pegg with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, and James Marshall and Dan Shultz with Sunstar. Lastly, the All-Star Team includes John Tricarico with Gulfport Fire Department and Michael Wasilewski with Madeira Beach Fire Department.

HCA Florida Pinellas County Hospitals will hold ceremonies for these recognized members at their offices and sub-stations. 

