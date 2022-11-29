Healthy Eating Tips for the Holidays

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital’s dietician gave a few tips on how to tackle the holidays while maintaining a healthy diet.

Health experts say Americans take in between 3,000 to 4,500 extra calories during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Dieticians at HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital have these three tips to keep in mind during holiday gatherings and meals.

First, be sure to eat some breakfast and drink plenty of water. If you don’t eat a little bit before arriving to the party, you are more likely to overindulge and overeat during the holiday meal.

Second, add more fresh vegetables to your plate. By bringing healthy food to the party, this allows you to maintain a healthy calorie intake. Don’t ditch the casseroles, but make sure to save some room for raw or steamed vegetables.

Lastly, take a walk. Full body movements such as a light walk before and after your meal will help with digestion.

Additionally, Anne Wilde, Dietician at HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital suggests you should wait about 20 minutes before reaching for a second helping.

