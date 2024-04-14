Healthy Smoothies at FitStop Eatery

As a budding nutrition coach and fitness junkie, going out to eat poses it challenges when I’m tying to eat healthy. I work with an array of clients who are at various points in their wellness journey, all whom I teach how to lose weight with sustainable nutrition. We focus on calorie deficits and eating macronutrients (proteins, carbs, and healthy fats) all while logging food intake for the day. Dining out are some of my client’s biggest struggles because few restaurants who tout themselves as “healthy” actually are. This isn’t to say that all restaurants are bad for you, but finding healthy choices that provide actual nutrition are hard to come by. Thankfully, FitStop Eatery in Seminole is one of the few restaurants where nutrition-conscious, clean eaters can enjoy the menu guilt-free.

Healthy Smoothies

Located on Park Boulevard, across from Five Bucks Drinkery, is FitStop Eatery. Owners Kaleigh and Robert Krysl birthed FitStop as a food truck servicing local gyms, CrossFit boxes, and fitness facilities in St. Pete and Clearwater. I’d often look forward to the days where they’d park their truck outside my CrossFit gym. That’s when I’d treat myself to an icy (and nutritious), post-workout smoothie. FitStop grew to be so big that in 2020, Kaleigh and Robert leased their first brick-and-mortar in Seminole — and the shop is thriving.

Known for their smoothies, FitStop’s menu is unique because they not only list the calories on each of their items but they also include the macro counts. For people losing weight or those of us who track our daily intake, macros are key. The smoothie menu features concoctions made with various protein powders, sugar-free syrups, and fresh fruits. Enjoy slurps such as the Elvis Presley, made with peanut butter, banana, hazelnut, and vanilla protein powder. Or try the Peppermint Patty, which has peppermint, sugar-free cookie syrup, and chocolate protein powder. My favorite is the Candy Bar ($5.99). Clocking in at 215 calories and 34 grams of protein, this smoothie has peanut butter, chocolate protein, caramel, and hazelnut, and it tastes like a Twix. And it’s not every day you find a smoothie bar that offers healthy add-ons like creatine, collagen, charcoal, and glutamine ($.50 each).

Bowls Bliss

In addition to protein-packed smoothies, FitStop also offers protein powder açaí bowls ($11.43), poké bowls ($11.99), chicken bowls ($10.99), and salads ($11.99). They also offer custom bowls (starting at $10.99) with healthy ingredients like grilled chicken and tofu, a smothering of fresh vegetables and fruits, homemade sauces, and toppings.

Kaliegh and Robert are Star Wars collectors, and the entire interior is decked out in galactic memorabilia. It’s not the vibe you’d expect from a smoothie and poké shop, but in an odd way, it works. At the least, it makes for an entertaining dining experience as you sip your shake.

FitStop Eatery, 10763 Park Blvd., Seminole, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. 727-623-4956; fitstopeatery.com