Heavy Rains Expected as Storms Head to the Gulf 

Tropical Storm Laura has shifted to a north-northwest direction and is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico sometime Monday.

“Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are generally warmer than average, roughly 86 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit, plenty warm enough to fuel intensification of Laura,” according to the Weather Channel.

If TS Laura stays in open water she has the potential to strengthen before reaching the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression 14 is now Tropical Storm Marco and is projected to become a hurricane later Saturday, August 22. However, Marco is forecasted to weaken on Monday and Tuesday.

A tropical wave off the coast of Africa is also still in play, but is expected to fizzle out within the next 48 hours.

In preparation for heavy rains the City of Gulfport has set up a self-service sandbag station at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S. on Saturday, August 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required.

For more information residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, keep an eye on your local news media (the Gabber will be posting regular updates), and the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.

If you haven’t already, you can review tips and planning tools in the 2020 All Hazard Guide online.