Help Clear SPCA’s Shelter this Weekend

Are you searching for a new furry friend?

SPCA Tampa Bay’s annual Clear the Shelters adoption event is back this Saturday, September 18.

According to the SPCA, there will be more than 60 animals available for adoption, and every adoption fee generates a donation to SPCA Tampa Bay from its sponsors. This year, more than 1,000 shelters and rescues are participating across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

SPCA Tampa Bay will have dogs, cats and “pockets pets” available. Some of these animals recently arrived from the Gulf Coast during Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

“Since its inception in 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped more than half a million petsfind new homes,” reads an SPCA Tampa Bay release. “The 2020 campaign led to more than 140,000 adoptions (about 70 in 2020 for SPCA Tampa Bay in one day) and, for the first time, included virtual adoptions and online donations, which raised more than $1.2 million for animal shelters and rescues.”

SPCA Tampa Bay opens at noon on Saturday, September 18, with social distancing measures in place. For more information

visit spcatampabay.org and click on adoptions or call 727-586-3591.

