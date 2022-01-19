Help Send Bart’s 100 Cards for His 100th Birthday

Housekeeper Michelle Jackson doesn’t know Bart Corricelli, her client of five months, particularly well. She does know he’s an avid reader, a former World War II Marine, and that he turns 100 on Feb. 4.

Jackson, the owner of Treasure Island housekeeping service Island Maid, found herself charmed by Corricelli’s happy -go-lucky demeanor.

“Every time I come to clean his home, he’s reading the newspaper or a book,” Jackson said. “He’s such a cute man, always smiling and waving.”

So she set out on a Facebook mission to collect 100 mailed birthday cards for Corricelli’s big day.

The idea quickly gained traction online.

“I thought maybe five or six people would respond, but my inbox was flooded,” Jackson said. “I’m so excited that everyone’s responding. I hope it turns out for him; I think it will tickle his heart.”

Now, with the help of the St. Petersburg Police Department (depending on availability of officers on the day) Jackson will host a community street parade the day after Corricelli’s centennial. The parade already has more than 80 confirmed participants.

Want to join the parade? Jackson says anyone with a vehicle can drive down Corricelli’s street, 10th Avenue South at 79th Street, and cheer, honk, or clap in celebration. The parade starts at 3 p.m. on Feb. 5, and if those who wish to join should call Jackson at 727-698-7743.

“He calls everyone ‘sweetheart’ or ‘pal’,” said Corricelli’s daughter, Angie Goodwin. “He’s going to be really humbled by this … he’ll cry for sure.”

Send birthday cards to 11755 3rd St. E. # 3, Treasure Island, 33706.