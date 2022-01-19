Help Send Bart’s 100 Cards for His 100th Birthday

by

Older man saluting in a hat
“Even if he got just one card, I think he will be over the moon,” Jackson said.
Abby Baker 

Housekeeper Michelle Jackson doesn’t know Bart Corricelli, her client of five months, particularly well. She does know he’s an avid reader, a former World War II Marine, and that he turns 100 on Feb. 4. 

Jackson, the owner of Treasure Island housekeeping service Island Maid, found herself charmed by Corricelli’s happy -go-lucky demeanor. 

“Every time I come to clean his home, he’s reading the newspaper or a book,” Jackson said. “He’s such a cute man, always smiling and waving.” 

So she set out on a Facebook mission to collect 100 mailed birthday cards for Corricelli’s big day. 

The idea quickly gained traction online. 

  “I thought maybe five or six people would respond, but my inbox was flooded,” Jackson said. “I’m so excited that everyone’s responding. I hope it turns out for him; I think it will tickle his heart.” 

Now, with the help of the St. Petersburg Police Department (depending on availability of officers on the day) Jackson will host a community street parade the day after Corricelli’s centennial. The parade already has more than 80 confirmed participants. 

Want to join the parade? Jackson says anyone with a vehicle can drive down Corricelli’s street, 10th Avenue South at 79th Street, and cheer, honk, or clap in celebration. The parade starts at 3 p.m. on Feb. 5, and if those who wish to join should call Jackson at 727-698-7743.

“He calls everyone ‘sweetheart’ or ‘pal’,” said Corricelli’s daughter, Angie Goodwin. “He’s going to be really humbled by this … he’ll cry for sure.”

Send birthday cards to 11755 3rd St. E. # 3, Treasure Island, 33706.

An older man smiling in a hat
“He’s going to be really humbled by this, Goodwin said.”
Angie Goodwin

 

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!