This big boy is as sweet as he is handsome! Hennessy loves to mug for the camera and hypnotize you with those beautiful, brown eyes. He enjoys long strolls in the park, sunsets and romantic dinners. Could you be his perfect match? Hennessy is a 1-1/2-year old, 65-pound pit mix.

