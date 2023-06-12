Herban Flow: St. Pete’s Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop

Change the way you think about social drinking with products from Herban Flow. On Jan. 6, Florida’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop opened on 22nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

Co-owners Caitlyn and Michael Smith’s vision is to offer people healthy, non-alcoholic alternatives for social scenes.

The store is split up into two parts. In the front, customers find beers, wines, mock-tails, and spirits. In the back, there’s more functional canned drinks.

“Functional” drinks means herbal-infused drinks, products intended to benefit your health, mood, and sleep. Herbal-infused also means drink products containing CBD and THC.

“Being able to have those options and building that community together is immensely important to us,” Caitlyn said.

The store provides new sampled drinks every Friday through Sunday by offering a taste test from every non-alcoholic category.

“It allows us to give feedback to the brands and it also is for people to try a bunch of different options,” Caitlyn said.

Herban Flow, 6848 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-346-5865, herbanflow.co

