Gulf Beaches Real Estate Sales Feb. 3-9

by The Gabber

Here are the Gulf Beaches real estate sales for Feb. 3-9.
Cathy Salustri

Treasure Island Real Estate Sales

795 Capri Blvd. (Isle of Capri)

This 1970 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 2,336 square feet. It listed for $1,995,000 and sold $1,861,700.

32 Paradise Lane (Paradise Island)

This 1949 home has two bedrooms, three baths, and 1,519 square feet. It listed for $1,399,000 and sold for $1,325,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway, #711 (Tennis & Yacht Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,308 square feet. It listed for $530,000 and sold for $500,000.

255 Capri Circle N., #8 (Isle of Capri)

This 1981 condo has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 1,485 square feet. It listed for $469,900 and sold for $438,000.

12224 Sun Vista Cort, #75

This 1987 townhouse, built in 1987, has two bedrooms, two baths, and 990 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $415,000.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate Sales

4539 Plaza Way (Lido Beach)

This 1966 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 2,126 square feet. It listed for $1,499,000 and sold for $1,400,000.

444 80th Avenue (North Beach)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,215 square feet. It listed for $619,000 and sold for $623,000.

535 68th Ave., #5 (Nida)

Built in 1990, this condo has one bedroom and one bath in 680 square feet. It listed for $325,900 and sold for $310,000.

8921 Blind Pass Road, #142 (Boca Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 470 square feet. It listed and sold for $303,000.

6161 Gulf Winds Dr.,  #241 (Sylvette)

This 1966 condo has 1,335 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $305,950 and sold for $297,975.

Madeira Beach Real Estate Sales

15469 Gulf Blvd., #7 (Lone Beach)

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath townhome, built in 2002, has 2,055 square feet. It listed for $775,000 and sold for $745,000.

116 146th Ave. E. (Sunny Shores)

This 1947 home has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,142 square feet. It listed for $575,000 and sold for $540,000.

13416 2nd St. E. (Mitchell’s Beach)

This 570-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1941, listed for $549,995 and sold for $499,900.

13237 3rd St. E. (Mitchell’s Beach)

This 1938 three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1938, has 1,204 square feet. It listed for $499,900 and sold for $445,900.

