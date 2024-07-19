Here Are the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Updates

Gulfportians often recognize the city as a great place to age in place. With the services the City provides its residents along with the atmosphere of the town, Gulfport finds a way to care about its aging community.

One of these ways is through the ever-popular senior center. Residents who use the senior center and its services look to the future for a new senior center. Larry Kennedy, the president of Gulfport’s Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation, provided the Council and residents with updates on their plans for the new center.

New Senior Center Talks

While Gulfport’s Senior Center is one of the most well-used services in the City, it has its shortfalls. To cover this, the City is working with the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation to build a new center that provides more services. During his presentation, Kennedy spoke about some of the services the new center will provide. This includes things like a food pantry and an expanded fitness center that can hold classes.

Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center updates are not all that happened at the July 16 City Council meeting. Read what we overheard, updates with Gulfport’s SunFlower School, and health insurances.

The Foundation continues to hold their commitment to put $100,000 into building costs every year for the next five years. Kennedy spoke about how this money comes from events, such as concerts, dances, comedy shows, and holiday celebrations. The foundation held more than 40 events in the past 18 months.

Kennedy ended his presentation by talking about different ways residents can support the senior center. This includes joining the foundation, making gifts or sponsoring events, volunteering, and continuing to present ideas and sharing the message of the foundation.

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.