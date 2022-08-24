Are you ready to taste Tampa Bay beaches?
The bad news is that you have to wait until October. The good news is that the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce has announced the restaurants participating in this year’s Taste of the Beaches. There are more than 40 to choose from, listed by location below.
Participating restaurants stretch from Clearwater Beach all the way to Tierra Verde, but St. Pete Beach has the most participating restaurants by far, with 15 total.
How it works: Think of Taste of the Beaches as a week-long tasting tour, or beach hopping with food. Each of the participating restaurants provides diners with their own signature taste between Saturday, October 8 and Friday, October 14.
It’s $10 a taste, and you purchase tickets for each taste through the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. You then redeem those tickets at participating restaurants — one ticket per taste. You can buy as many or as few taste tickets as you like.
If you’re feeling adventures, you can eat your way up and down almost 30 miles of Florida coastline. Or you can just buy a ticket or two for the restaurants closest to you. The third option: use this as an excuse to check out a new restaurant that you haven’t been to yet.
What does the beach taste like? According to the signature tastes posted thus far, the beach tastes a lot like fish tacos, Cuban sandwiches, pizza, coffee, empanadas, shrimp, smoked fish spread, beer, and grouper. Keep your eye on tampabaybeaches.com/taste for updates as more restaurants announce their signature tastes.
Clearwater Beach restaurants
Cabanas Coastal Grill
3 Daughters Brewing
Rusty’s Bistro at Sheraton Sand Key Resort
Watercolor Grillhouse at Marriott Sand Key
Indian Rocks Beach
Caddy’s Indian Shores
DJ’s Clam Shack
Jake’s Coastal Cantina
JD’s Restaurant & Lounge
Original Crabby Bills
Pipo N Betty’s Bakery
Slyce Pizza Bar Indian Shores
Redington Beach & Redington Shores
Broke N Bored Grill
Seabreeze Island Grill
Madeira Beach
Caddy’s John’s Pass
Caddy’s Madeira Beach
Mad Beach Cantina
Sculley’s Seafood Restaurant
Slyce Pizza Bar Madeira Beach
Treasure Island
Caddy’s Treasure Island
Crabby’s on the Pass
Sea Dog Brew Pub
South Pasadena
Vino Simpatico
St. Pete Beach
Buoys Waterfront Bar & Grill
Caddy’s St. Pete Beach
Chick-fil-A St. Pete Beach
Chill Restaurant & Bar
Crabby Bills St. Pete Beach
Grapes Wine Café
Grillin N Chillin Shack and Catering
Grove Surf & Coffee
Hungry Howies Pizza
Kuba en la Playa
Mastry’s Brewing Co.
Rum Runners at Sirata Beach Resort
Slyce Pizza Bar St. Pete Beach
The Helm Seafood Restaurant
Twisted Tiki
Tierra Verde
The Island Grille & Raw Bar
St. Petersburg
CD Roma Restaurant
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub
Pipo’s Cuban Café
The Deck Bar & Grill
Gulfport
Caddy’s Gulfport