Are you ready to taste Tampa Bay beaches?

The bad news is that you have to wait until October. The good news is that the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce has announced the restaurants participating in this year’s Taste of the Beaches. There are more than 40 to choose from, listed by location below.

Participating restaurants stretch from Clearwater Beach all the way to Tierra Verde, but St. Pete Beach has the most participating restaurants by far, with 15 total.

How it works: Think of Taste of the Beaches as a week-long tasting tour, or beach hopping with food. Each of the participating restaurants provides diners with their own signature taste between Saturday, October 8 and Friday, October 14.

It’s $10 a taste, and you purchase tickets for each taste through the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. You then redeem those tickets at participating restaurants — one ticket per taste. You can buy as many or as few taste tickets as you like.

If you’re feeling adventures, you can eat your way up and down almost 30 miles of Florida coastline. Or you can just buy a ticket or two for the restaurants closest to you. The third option: use this as an excuse to check out a new restaurant that you haven’t been to yet.

What does the beach taste like? According to the signature tastes posted thus far, the beach tastes a lot like fish tacos, Cuban sandwiches, pizza, coffee, empanadas, shrimp, smoked fish spread, beer, and grouper. Keep your eye on tampabaybeaches.com/taste for updates as more restaurants announce their signature tastes.

Clearwater Beach restaurants

Cabanas Coastal Grill

3 Daughters Brewing

Rusty’s Bistro at Sheraton Sand Key Resort

Watercolor Grillhouse at Marriott Sand Key

Indian Rocks Beach

Caddy’s Indian Shores

DJ’s Clam Shack

Jake’s Coastal Cantina

JD’s Restaurant & Lounge

Original Crabby Bills

Pipo N Betty’s Bakery

Slyce Pizza Bar Indian Shores

Redington Beach & Redington Shores

Broke N Bored Grill

Seabreeze Island Grill

Madeira Beach

Caddy’s John’s Pass

Caddy’s Madeira Beach

Mad Beach Cantina

Sculley’s Seafood Restaurant

Slyce Pizza Bar Madeira Beach

Treasure Island

Caddy’s Treasure Island

Crabby’s on the Pass

Sea Dog Brew Pub

South Pasadena

Vino Simpatico

St. Pete Beach

Buoys Waterfront Bar & Grill

Caddy’s St. Pete Beach

Chick-fil-A St. Pete Beach

Chill Restaurant & Bar

Crabby Bills St. Pete Beach

Grapes Wine Café

Grillin N Chillin Shack and Catering

Grove Surf & Coffee

Hungry Howies Pizza

Kuba en la Playa

Mastry’s Brewing Co.

Rum Runners at Sirata Beach Resort

Slyce Pizza Bar St. Pete Beach

The Helm Seafood Restaurant

Twisted Tiki

Tierra Verde

The Island Grille & Raw Bar

St. Petersburg

CD Roma Restaurant

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

Pipo’s Cuban Café

The Deck Bar & Grill

Gulfport

Caddy’s Gulfport