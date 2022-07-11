The season includes two debuts, a romantic comedy, a holiday production, and other shows.

“In addition to our season of shows, we have the return of gameNight, freeFall Sings, movie screenings, concerts, cabarets, and more,” Matthew McGee, freeFall’s community outreach director, said in a press release.

It’s that time again: freeFall has announced its 2022-23 season.

Rose and Walsh Neil Simon’s final play about Long Islander and struggling author Rose has a longterm and tragic romance with Walsh, a famed writer. Played by Broadway veterans Stephanie Dunnam and Patrick Ryan Sullivan. July 29- Aug. 28..

All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg The world premiere of Tony Award-winner Rupert Holmes’ latest. Holmes tells the life story of Supreme Court Justice RBG. Oct. 5- 23.

The Night Before freeFall’s hit holiday production follows a group of friends, a cynical cat, and a snowy day (yes, snow) in Florida. Written by Matthew McGee with original music and arrangements by Michael Raabe. Nov. 25-Dec. 24.

Blues in the Night Originally directed by Sheldon Epps with musical direction by Chapman Roberts, and orchestrations and additional vocal arrangements by Sy Johnson. This version is directed by Wren T. Brown. This Tony-nominated musical sets the stage for Chicago blue’s singers in the late ’40s. It’s a soulful musical to remember. Jan. 27 -Feb. 26.

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery Classic Sherlock Holmes meets The Hound of the Baskervilles. Holmes and Watson team up to solve this murder in a creepy, crawly, murderously fun mystery. Mar. 24 -April 23.

OZ The much-anticipated world-premiere musical by freeFall’s artistic director Eric Davis (with music and lyrics by Michael Raabe offers a look into Frank Baum and the iconic “Land of Oz.” June 2- July 9.