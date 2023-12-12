City Council Election Season

With the upcoming election season, Gulfport looks to the ballots to see who could join City Council. Both Ward I and Ward III offices are open for re-election. There may not be much change. The deadline for election qualification was on Monday, Dec. 11 at noon. Three candidates turned in their election packets.

Meet the Candidates For Gulfport Council’s Ward I (listed alphabetically)

Tom Bixler

Tom Bixler, president of the Gulfport Lions Club, is challenging incumbent April Thanos for the Ward I seat. He told The Gabber Newspaper he hopes to serve his community. Bixler, a 22 year veteran of the Navy Seabees, says he will focusing on being a voice for the people, maintaining basic infrastructure, and supporting the Gulfport Senior Center.

April Thanos

Incumbent councilmember April Thanos is preparing her campaign to remain the representative for Ward I. According to her welcome page on the City of Gulfport website, Thanos focuses on promoting business in Gulfport, and working to fix environmental issues, and promote sustainability.

Meet the Candidate For Gulfport Council’s Ward III

Paul Ray

Although he won’t face any competition, Vice Mayor Paul Ray still had to qualify to run for re-election. By virtue of being the only Ward III candidate, Ray will continue to serve on the council. According to his welcome page on the City of Gulfport website, Ray fights for maintaining infrastructure in the city, and working with council and the community to better the city.

At the Dec. 19 Gulfport City Council meeting, council will choose the name placement of the Ward I candidates for the Mar. 19, 2024 ballot.

The Gabber Newspaper will provide ongoing coverage of municipal elections, including a candidate forum in early 2024. Learn more about how to vote in the Mar. 19 Gulfport City Council election.