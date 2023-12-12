The Gabber Newspaper Logo
City Council Election Season

by Patrick Heinzen

A graphic of a ballot box with two arms putting their ballots in the box. Pixabay.
Get to know the candidates for the 2024 Gulfport City Council election.
Pixabay

With the upcoming election season, Gulfport looks to the ballots to see who could join City Council. Both Ward I and Ward III offices are open for re-election. There may not be much change. The deadline for election qualification was on Monday, Dec. 11 at noon. Three candidates turned in their election packets. 

Meet the Candidates For Gulfport Council’s Ward I (listed alphabetically)

Tom Bixler

A man in a purple and white shirt with glasses and a hat on, wearing a red badge that says "Tom Bixler. Future Candidate. Gulfport City Council. Ward I"Gulfport Council Candidates
Lions Club President Tom Bixler hopes to serve the community as a new member of the Gulfport City Council.
Photo by Patrick Heinzen

Tom Bixler, president of the Gulfport Lions Club, is challenging incumbent April Thanos for the Ward I seat. He told The Gabber Newspaper he hopes to serve his community. Bixler, a 22 year veteran of the Navy Seabees, says he will focusing on being a voice for the people, maintaining basic infrastructure, and supporting the Gulfport Senior Center.

April Thanos

A woman in a black top in front of a grey background. Gulfport Council Candidates
Ward I Incumbent April Thanos hopes to keep her seat on Gulfport’s City Council.
Photo courtesy of the City of Gulfport.

Incumbent councilmember April Thanos is preparing her campaign to remain the representative for Ward I. According to her welcome page on the City of Gulfport website, Thanos focuses on promoting business in Gulfport, and working to fix environmental issues, and promote sustainability.

Meet the Candidate For Gulfport Council’s Ward III

Paul Ray

A man in a blue shirt and glasses standing in front of a palm tree. One of three Gulfport Council Candidates
By virtue of being the only qualifying candidate, Vice Mayor Paul Ray has won his re-election campaign for 2024.
Gabber file photo

Although he won’t face any competition, Vice Mayor Paul Ray still had to qualify to run for re-election. By virtue of being the only Ward III candidate, Ray will continue to serve on the council. According to his welcome page on the City of Gulfport website, Ray fights for maintaining infrastructure in the city, and working with council and the community to better the city.

At the Dec. 19 Gulfport City Council meeting, council will choose the name placement of the Ward I candidates for the Mar. 19, 2024 ballot.

The Gabber Newspaper will provide ongoing coverage of municipal elections, including a candidate forum in early 2024. Learn more about how to vote in the Mar. 19 Gulfport City Council election.

