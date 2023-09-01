The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Here’s Time Lapse Footage of the Brave Yellow Kia During Idalia

by Cathy Salustri

A yellow Kia Soul parked alone on a street at night. Footage of yellow Kia during Idalia in Gulfport Florida
The Gulfport, Florida yellow Kia that captured everyone’s heart during Idalia.
Raise your hand if you wonder what happened to the yellow Kia that braved Idalia in downtown Gulfport.

While people watched Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge wash over downtown, more than one person wondered, “What happened to the Kia?”

Sure, we had severe long-duration storm surge, possible fuel and waste in the water, and the problem of our most popular bars closed under police orders, but in Gulfport, one question reverberated: What’s with the Kia?

It disappeared after the waters receded, then reappeared Sept. 1 on Shore Boulevard South.

What we do know here at The Gabber Newspaper is that when we saw our time-lapse footage of the lonely yellow Kia bravely weathering Idalia’s salty surge, our hearts broke a little. Why didn’t her human move her out of the flood zone? Was she going to make it? Would she ever scoot around downtown Gulfport again, waiting to hear the dulcet tones of karaoke at O’Maddy’s?

Well, we don’t have answers… but we do have every moment this tenacious 4-cylinder sub-compact SUV suffered the wrath of Idalia. For her fans, take a gander. And hey, Yellow Kia? This one’s for you.

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures.

