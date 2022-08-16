Here’s What Homes Sold in Gulfport Aug. 5-11

Here’s what homes sold in Gulfport between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11

5625 29th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,178-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1946, sold for $575,000.

5801 Gulfport Blvd. S. (Stetson)

This 1,929-square-foot home, built in 1963, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Itsold for $538,000.

5321 18th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,880-square-foot home, built in 1949, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sold for $495,000.

1212 59th St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,152-square-foot home, built in 1947, has two bedrooms and two baths. It sold for $320,000.

5314 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,134-square-foot home, built in 1956, has three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sold for $265,000.