Here's What Homes Sold in Gulfport Last Week

by

Architectural sketch of a ranch house
This home, once built, will have more than 1500 square feet.
Delia Davidson, Forever Florida

Wondering what homes cost in your Gulfport neighborhood? Here’s what four homes in four different areas of Gulfport sold for the last week of February.

$775,000 5950 Pelican Bay Plaza S. #902 (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 3/2, 1912 square foot corner condo sold for the asking price.

$732,000 2525 York St. S. (Downtown)

Once built, this 3/2 home will have 1,554 square feet. It sold after 14 days, for almost 10% more than the listed price. 

$575,000 2715 Miriam St. S. (Marina Neighborhood)

This 3/2 home, with 1,261 square feet, sold for $100,000 more than the list price after four days on the market.

$335,000 4934 11th Ave. S. (Tangerine Neighborhood)

This 3/2, 1,140 square foot home sold after 28 days on the market for 4.3% below the asking price. 

