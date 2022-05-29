Here’s What Homes Sold in Gulfport May 20-26

The Most Expensive Home in Gulfport May 20-26

2514 Ohio Court S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,420-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1940, listed and sold for $625,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

2600 46th St. S. (Marina)

This 1950 home has 1,335 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $495,000 and sold for $505,000.

1313 53rd St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,006-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1968, listed for $389,000 and sold for $400,013.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #601 (Town Shores)

This 1,259-square-foot condo, built in 1972, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $399,900 and sold for $400,000.

5122 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 664-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1952, listed and sold for $299,900.

5840 30th Ave. S., #105 (Town Shores)

This 1971 condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $285,000 and sold for $288,000.

3010 59th St. S., #106 (Town Shores)

This 1971 condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $279,000.