Here’s What Homes Sold in Gulfport May 7-13

2619 Beach Blvd. S. (Waterfront District)
This 1,762-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1953, listed for $635,000 and sold for $660,000.
Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

6227 Pasadena Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 2,415-square-foot home, built in 1996, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It listed for $1,145,000 and sold for $1,100,000.

5950 Pelican Bay Plaza S. #702 (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 1,912-square-foot condo, built in 1982, listed for $775,000 and sold for $725,000. It has three bedrooms and two baths.

6060 Shore Blvd. S. #307 (Town Shores)

This 1,255-square-foot condo, built in 1981, listed for $475,000 and sold for $455,000. It has two bedrooms and two baths.

2025 53rd St. S. (Tangerine)

This 936-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1950, listed for $400,000 and sold for $435,000.

5143 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1959, listed for $399,900 and sold for $405,000.

4933 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1948 home has 1,581 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $389,000 and sold for $400,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S. #503 (Town Shores)

This 1,450-square-foot condo, built in 1974, listed and sold for $400,000. It has two bedrooms and two baths.

1830 York St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,150-square-foot home, built in 1925, has three bedrooms and one-and-a half-baths. Although listed for $384,500, it sold for $390,000.

1306 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This 816-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-and-one-half-bath home, built in 1952, listed for $369,000 and sold for $340,000.

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S. #110 (Stetson)

This 1,069-square-foot condo, built in 1973, listed for $299,500 and sold for $325,000. It has two bedrooms and two baths.

2960 59th St. S. #314 (Town Shores)

This 1,250-square-foot condo, built in 1973, listed for $329,900 and sold for $310,000. It has two bedrooms and two baths.W

4942 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 745-square-foot home, built in 1955, has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It listed and sold for $285,000.

5925 Shore Blvd. S. #407 (Town Shores)

This 1,120-square-foot condo, built in 1972, listed for $275,000 and sold for $270,000. It has two bedrooms and two baths.

2960 59th St. S. #312 (Town Shores)

This 1,060-square-foot condo, built in 1973, listed for $225,000 and sold for $195,000. It has one bedroom and one bath.

